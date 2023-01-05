Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"

Brandon Rink

DeShawn Williams' road to an NFL roster spot hasn't been easy, but he is providing for his family as a key contributor for the Denver Broncos this season.

Watching the hit that stopped the NFL world this week has him thinking about family and particularly his son, Titan, and if the risk is worth it.

Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a collision on a tackle Monday evening. Hamlin was administered CPR and medical personnel used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on him while both teams were huddled at midfield. News from University of Cincinnati Medical Center Thursday morning had Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and appearing to be "neurologically intact" as his lungs heal and he makes progress while listed as critically ill.

Williams said in an interview with The Denver Post that his family was on his mind watching the medical event.

“I’ll tell you what, my son’s not playing football," Williams said. Adding later, “My wife had a panic attack and cried. There was really nothing I could say, because I can’t be like, ‘Baby, I’m going to try not to get hurt.’ We know injuries happen, when you’re playing a violent sport.”

Williams found his way to the pros as a standout at Daniel then Clemson's defensive line.

He was initially on the Bengals roster from 2015-17 but played in only four games and spent on time on practice squads for Denver twice, Miami and Indianapolis before getting his break with the Broncos in 2020. He's played in 45 games over the last three years.

Williams has posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this year.

He is doing what he can to provide for his family, but that's not the path he wants for his son.

“I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to make as much money as I can so I can take care of (Titan),” Williams said. “But my son is not playing football."

“If he love it? Cool. But I’m not putting him out there,” Williams said. “I can’t see my baby get hit. Nah. I can’t do that.”