DeShawn Williams has been around NFL rosters since 2015 and is playing the most he has, but the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest has him thinking about family. (Photo: Rob Chenoy / USATODAY)
Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
by - Staff Writer - 2023 Jan 5, Thu 12:52

DeShawn Williams' road to an NFL roster spot hasn't been easy, but he is providing for his family as a key contributor for the Denver Broncos this season.

Watching the hit that stopped the NFL world this week has him thinking about family and particularly his son, Titan, and if the risk is worth it.

Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a collision on a tackle Monday evening. Hamlin was administered CPR and medical personnel used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on him while both teams were huddled at midfield. News from University of Cincinnati Medical Center Thursday morning had Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and appearing to be "neurologically intact" as his lungs heal and he makes progress while listed as critically ill.

Williams said in an interview with The Denver Post that his family was on his mind watching the medical event.

“I’ll tell you what, my son’s not playing football," Williams said. Adding later, “My wife had a panic attack and cried. There was really nothing I could say, because I can’t be like, ‘Baby, I’m going to try not to get hurt.’ We know injuries happen, when you’re playing a violent sport.”

Williams found his way to the pros as a standout at Daniel then Clemson's defensive line.

He was initially on the Bengals roster from 2015-17 but played in only four games and spent on time on practice squads for Denver twice, Miami and Indianapolis before getting his break with the Broncos in 2020. He's played in 45 games over the last three years.

Williams has posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this year.

He is doing what he can to provide for his family, but that's not the path he wants for his son.

“I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to make as much money as I can so I can take care of (Titan),” Williams said. “But my son is not playing football."

“If he love it? Cool. But I’m not putting him out there,” Williams said. “I can’t see my baby get hit. Nah. I can’t do that.”

spacer I get it man.
 16and18
spacer Re: I get it man.
 TinFoilHat
spacer Do you really think anyone is buying that crap?
 Flying Tiger
spacer Re: I get it man.
 LtColClemson
spacer Agreed. It goes like this:
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer spot f’n on***
 theclash®
spacer Re: Climate change became real ?
 86Orange
spacer Re: Climate change became real ?
 ClemTig
spacer Re: Cows belching is a greater source of methane
 86Orange
spacer Re: I get it man.
 dixiedon
spacer Re: I get it man.
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: I get it man.
 KAllen
spacer Re: um, what ?
 86Orange
spacer Re: I get it man.
 trk1
spacer I didn’t give my kids the COVID vaccine either.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I didn’t give my kids the COVID vaccine either.***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Welp, that was the dumbest thing i've read today.***
 16and18
spacer Re: I get it man.
 tigerpsy
spacer Re: I get it man.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: I get it man.
 16and18
spacer Goes for grandkids too.... but
 clover65®
spacer Re: Goes for grandkids too.... but
 hoosicktiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 Wild Hogg®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 TheLastStarfighter
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 EclipseSC05
spacer Exactly
 TheLastStarfighter
spacer Re: Exactly
 Mac7win
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 16and18
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 prescotttiger®
spacer Might want to consider not getting the vaccine either.***
 thetigerdaddy®
spacer Oh man his comment is going to lead to a FIREHOSE
 STERLING®
spacer They don't only call this tardnet because of the
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer We have MORE than our share
 STERLING®
spacer That occurrence is so rare he should be keeping the kid...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: That occurrence is so rare he should be keeping the kid...
 16and18
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 atkins007
spacer life is full of risks........
 Iwantthe80sback®
spacer It’s America’s pastime!
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 Wildlifer
spacer Exactly. This situation with Hamlin is one of many reasons to exercise caution
 Judge Keller®
spacer Sorry but I disagree with you.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer With a name like Titan...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Probably his first kid
 geech72®
spacer Ever stop to think about their motives?
 clover65®
spacer They did have an usually big insurance policy on a 4 yr old***
 geech72®
spacer So maybe I should cancel my policies and
 clover65®
spacer Re: Ever stop to think about their motives?
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 badindc®
spacer I went off to war but don't want anyone sending
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 JD404®
spacer Opinions Can Change
 glennjamin182®
spacer I understand, but not for that reason.
 bretfsu®
spacer My sons aren’t either.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson pro after watching Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest: "My son’s not playing football"
 jstone D329
Read all 57 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
