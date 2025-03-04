Clemson President, Athletic Director on ACC settlement

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University Board of Trustees today authorized the university administration to settle pending lawsuits between the University and the Atlantic Coast Conference. The settlement provides for a new exit fee schedule coupled with the clarity that Clemson sought in its lawsuit – that a member leaves with their future media rights free and clear upon the payment of the exit fee. The new fee schedule starts at approximately the current exit fee and steps down by $18 million per year until it levels off at $75 million in the 2030-31 academic year and beyond. The settlement also builds upon previously announced ACC success initiatives by creating a new revenue distribution pool based on football and men’s basketball viewership. The new viewership pool and enhanced success initiatives provide Clemson with the opportunity to earn an additional projected $120 million over the next six years - plus additional revenues for College Football Playoff participation. “This settlement allows Clemson to remain nationally competitive at the highest levels and makes our conference stronger,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “I appreciate the efforts of the ACC members and Commissioner Jim Phillips in the creation of this innovative conference model. We remain proud members of the ACC, one of the strongest conferences in the country and one in which our students, the other 17 ACC schools, and the league are committed to accomplishing greatness both on the field and in the classroom.” "We are incredibly thankful for all of the time and work that has gone into this proposed settlement,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “We often talk about competitive excellence, and this settlement allows us to leverage our national brand to fuel that success.”