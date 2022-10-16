CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson had 11 of a 14-person ESPN panel projecting them to the Playoff last week and now just four.
Clemson Playoff chances drop for ESPN panel
by - 2022 Oct 16, Sun 10:47

A week after the majority of an ESPN panel had the Tigers going to the College Football Playoff -- that number dropped to four on Sunday.

The panel favors a quartet of Ohio State (13/13), Georgia (13), Tennessee (13), and Michigan (8), with Clemson having four votes and Oregon also garnering one.

That does appear to be an unlikely final grouping, however, with two teams within the same division from the SEC and Big Ten picked.

Ohio State leads ESPN's Power Rankings after a bye week and one that dropped several unbeatens, including a No. 1-ranked Alabama from a traditional poll falling to Tennessee on the road and top-6 Southern Cal falling at Utah.

Georgia then Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson round out the top-5.

"A season that started with questions about DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense has quickly turned into one that has proved coach Dabo Swinney right in his decision to stick with his quarterback. Uiagalelei has completely turned his game around -- improving in every metric, from accuracy to passing yards to efficiency," ESPN's Andrea Adelson said. "He also has the ability to keep defenses off balance with his legs. Meanwhile, reliable players have emerged around him -- from running back Will Shipley to freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams to tight end Jake Briningstool. Once again, Clemson hits the midseason mark as a legitimate playoff contender."

