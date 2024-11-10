Clemson-Pitt Vegas odds

The Tigers head to Pitt, where they're currently a 10.5-point favorite after capturing a 24-14 win at Virginia Tech.

After starting 7-0, the Panthers have dropped two in a row, falling at SMU (48-25) previously and at home to Virginia Saturday (24-19).

Clemson seeks its first win at Pitt in its second try, after a 27-17 loss in the teams' last meeting in 2021.

Clemson trails in the series all-time, 3-2.

The game is set for a noon start on ESPN Saturday.