Clemson pass defense poised to take step with top talents leading pass rush, coverage

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Wrapping up the series on the key returners for Clemson football’s high hopes in the 2025 season with the help of Pro Football Focus. Diving into what should be a complementary pass defense, looking to boost the sack production outside of its star defensive end and return to the top tier in pass coverage. DE T.J. Parker 2024 Pass Rush PFF grade: 85 PFF ranks Parker as the third-best edge defender in college football, leading the Power Four returners in sacks (12). “Parker has a devastating bull rush thanks to his power at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. He has all the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year,” PFF’s Max Chadwick said. According to PFF, Parker was also one of only three in his position group who earned 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher (85) and run defender (80.8). He tallied 17 hurries last season (51 total pressures) and 22 as a freshman (35 total pressures). Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

DL Peter Woods

Also No. 2 among Clemson's top run defense grades back, Woods joins Parker with potential Top 5 NFL draft pick expectations.

With more snaps expected on the interior this year, Woods is slated to thrive in the more familiar role.

“Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender yet still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF grade. Over his first two years of college football, he ranks as both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric,” Chadwick wrote in ranking Woods as the No. 1 interior defender in college football. “Since 2023, Woods leads all returning Power Four interior defenders with an 89.7 run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass-rush win rate. His combination of power and agility at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive linemen.”

Per PFF, Woods lined up outside the offensive tackle on 122 snaps and over the tackle on 49 last season (43.3% of his snaps). With a higher overall PFF grade in 2023 (87.6), he only lined up at DE for 17.9% of his snaps. His pass rush grade in 2023 was slightly up too, at 75.9.

LB Sammy Brown

Brown’s production despite a lower snap count projects to a much bigger impact in a sure starting role this season.

In under 500 snaps (444), Brown ranked second in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5). He ranked 14th on the team in pass rush snaps (38) and still got after the QB as much as he did, totaling 10 pressures (5 sacks/5 hurries).

DL Stephiylan Green

Green was recently slotted with a second-round NFL draft grade by former ESPN analyst Todd McShay. Green tallied 14 pressures in 306 total snaps last season, posting Clemson’s third-best qualified win rate versus blockers (16.1) behind Parker (26.2) and Woods (22).

DL DeMonte Capehart

Capehart graded higher on the run defense side (76.5), but he did get in on five pressures last year and 12 in 2023.

–

Switching to the coverage side of things, the other half of a strong Clemson linebacker duo leads the way.

LB Wade Woodaz

A safety prospect out of high school, Woodaz logged 352 coverage snaps last year and improved his coverage grade by over six points from 2023 (73.3 in 2023). He posted 14 stops total with five pass breakups, an interception and a 71.5 passer rating allowed with 6.9 yards per catch surrendered and no touchdowns.

CB Ashton Hampton

Hampton’s role increased over last season to just edge Avieon Terrell in coverage grade, totaling four pass breakups and two interceptions. He gave up just a 45.7 passer rating and a 51.4% completion rate his way, allowing 10.9 yards per catch.

CB Avieon Terrell 2024 Pass Coverage PFF grade: 77.7

Terrell gave up an identical 10.9 yards per catch to Hampton, but pitted against some top receivers, he had more penalties (7 vs. 2) and three touchdowns allowed. Only 51.5% of the targets his way were completed, and he posted 10 pass breakups and two picks.

“While not the biggest at just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage,” Chadwick said with ranking Terrell as the No. 4 CB in college football.

CB Jeadyn Lukus

A former five-star who’s dealt with some injury issues, Lukus saw his snaps reduce as Hampton rose up the depth chart last season, but he was credited with seven pass breakups and an interception, allowing catches on 55.8% of passes his way for 10.9 yards per reception. He gave up one touchdown and had four penalties charged to him.

S Ricardo Jones

Jones grabbed an interception and was targeted just three times in 87 coverage snaps (all complete for 43 total yards).

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!