Clemson outside The Athletic's preseason Top 10, four opponents in Top 21

Clemson is just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 after finishing No. 15 in last year's ranking.

Florida State paces the ACC at No. 8 after finishing No. 16 in 2022. Georgia leads the ranking, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Penn State, FSU, Washington and Tennessee.

"Florida State has rounded back into form with elite transfer additions and player development, led by players like quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse. How do these Seminoles handle the hype?" The Athletic's Chris Vannini said.

Clemson faces four opponents in the site's Top 21 overall.

In a packed November schedule, Clemson hosts No. 19 Notre Dame first, later hosts No. 20 North Carolina and heads to No. 21 South Carolina the next week.

The Tigers open with No. 31 Duke on the road come Labor Day. NC State at No. 38 makes it six foes in the Top 40 of the rankings.

There is a drop to the next opponents with No. 58 Wake Forest and No. 60 Miami. Syracuse, a road trip this year, isn't far behind (64). Georgia Tech is back at 81st, which is two spots behind September non-conference opponent Florida Atlantic (79).