CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson could face a Top 25 opponent in a rivalry grudge match in Columbia. The Athletic has Clemson at No. 11 and South Carolina at No. 21.
Clemson could face a Top 25 opponent in a rivalry grudge match in Columbia. The Athletic has Clemson at No. 11 and South Carolina at No. 21.

Clemson outside The Athletic's preseason Top 10, four opponents in Top 21
by - 2023 Aug 21, Mon 10:17

If The Athletic's 133-team preseason ranking is any indication, the Tigers will face a tough slate in 2023 ($).

Clemson is just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 after finishing No. 15 in last year's ranking.

Florida State paces the ACC at No. 8 after finishing No. 16 in 2022. Georgia leads the ranking, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Penn State, FSU, Washington and Tennessee.

"Florida State has rounded back into form with elite transfer additions and player development, led by players like quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse. How do these Seminoles handle the hype?" The Athletic's Chris Vannini said.

Clemson faces four opponents in the site's Top 21 overall.

In a packed November schedule, Clemson hosts No. 19 Notre Dame first, later hosts No. 20 North Carolina and heads to No. 21 South Carolina the next week.

The Tigers open with No. 31 Duke on the road come Labor Day. NC State at No. 38 makes it six foes in the Top 40 of the rankings.

There is a drop to the next opponents with No. 58 Wake Forest and No. 60 Miami. Syracuse, a road trip this year, isn't far behind (64). Georgia Tech is back at 81st, which is two spots behind September non-conference opponent Florida Atlantic (79).

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN analysts make their picks on Clemson or FSU as ACC champion
ESPN analysts make their picks on Clemson or FSU as ACC champion
Clemson outside The Athletic's preseason Top 10, four opponents in Top 21
Clemson outside The Athletic's preseason Top 10, four opponents in Top 21
No. 25 Clemson crushes Gardner-Webb with record-setting performance
No. 25 Clemson crushes Gardner-Webb with record-setting performance
Athlon Sports ranks Clemson among the nation's best on the line of scrimmage
Athlon Sports ranks Clemson among the nation's best on the line of scrimmage
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week