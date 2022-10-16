Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over No. 14 Syracuse

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is favored by two scores over the incoming and undefeated No. 14 Syracuse Orange on Sunday.

The No. 5 Tigers (7-0) opened as a 14-point favorite over the Orange by the Caesers Sportsbook.

The Orange capped a 6-0 first half to the regular season with a 24-9 home win over previous No. 14 NC State.

Syracuse owns a lone win away from home this season, 48-14 at UConn.

Clemson wrapped its conference slate away from Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 34-28 win at Florida State.

The series has been close lately with a 17-14 win at the Dome last year, a 27-23 Tigers win at Clemson in 2018 and a 27-24 Orange win at the Dome in 2017. Clemson won 47-21 the last time it was in Death Valley.

The game is set for a noon kickoff in Memorial Stadium (ABC).