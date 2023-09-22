Clemson lineman to miss FSU game

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TigerNet confirmed that Walker Parks will miss another start on the Clemson O-line.
Clemson OL Walker Parks to miss FSU game
by - 2023 Sep 22 15:17

TigerNet has confirmed senior offensive lineman Walker Parks will miss Saturday's game against FSU with the same lower-body injury that kept him out of last week's game versus FAU.

Senior guard Mitchell Mayes is listed as his replacement on the latest Clemson depth chart. He started the FAU game and has played 103 total snaps according to PFF, grading best as a sub in the Charleston Southern game (73.4; 84.7 pass blocking grade).

Parks played 73 snaps in the opener at Duke and 50 snaps versus Charleston Southern. He entered this season having played 1,984 career snaps over 37 games (26 starts).

Wide receiver Cole Turner, who started the opener and came back briefly for the FAU game, was announced as out for the season after an injury Saturday (torn abductor muscles).

TigerIllustrated.com first reported the Parks news.

