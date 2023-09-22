Clemson lineman to miss FSU game

Senior guard Mitchell Mayes is listed as his replacement on the latest Clemson depth chart. He started the FAU game and has played 103 total snaps according to PFF, grading best as a sub in the Charleston Southern game (73.4; 84.7 pass blocking grade).

Parks played 73 snaps in the opener at Duke and 50 snaps versus Charleston Southern. He entered this season having played 1,984 career snaps over 37 games (26 starts).

Wide receiver Cole Turner, who started the opener and came back briefly for the FAU game, was announced as out for the season after an injury Saturday (torn abductor muscles).

TigerIllustrated.com first reported the Parks news.