Clemson OL "likely out for season" with injury

Dabo Swinney told ESPN during his halftime interview that freshman tackle Elyjah Thurmon is "likely done for the season" after suffering a lower leg injury on the first offensive snap of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Thurmon was placed on a medical cart and driven to the locker room.

He stepped in admirably recently at left tackle after redshirt junior offensive lineman Tristan Leigh was injured.

The Clemson offensive line depth is certainly being tested as they head to the final stretch of games this season.