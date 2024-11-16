CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson OL Elyjah Thurmon

Clemson OL Elyjah Thurmon "likely out for season" with injury
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 15:01

Tough break for an impressive up-and-coming talent for the Tigers.

Dabo Swinney told ESPN during his halftime interview that freshman tackle Elyjah Thurmon is "likely done for the season" after suffering a lower leg injury on the first offensive snap of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Thurmon was placed on a medical cart and driven to the locker room.

He stepped in admirably recently at left tackle after redshirt junior offensive lineman Tristan Leigh was injured.

The Clemson offensive line depth is certainly being tested as they head to the final stretch of games this season.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson OL "likely out for season" with injury
Clemson OL "likely out for season" with injury
Several Clemson starters out against Pittsburgh
Several Clemson starters out against Pittsburgh
Clemson standout LB in street clothes in pregame against Pitt
Clemson standout LB in street clothes in pregame against Pitt
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts