Clemson offensive duo makes Top 10 in college football for national outlet

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson returns its top passing game producers with Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams, but will they build on the success together, or might we see a more widely distributed aerial attack? 247Sports' Brad Crawford tackled the subject this week in ranking the duo No. 7 overall among QB/WR combos. "Clemson would've been higher on this list if the Tigers had a true WR1 this season," Crawford said, "but the talent is so vast at the position, Antonio Williams will be one of three threats who could challenge for 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. Cade Klubnik tossed 36 touchdown passes last fall and has a shot to set the ACC's single-season record in that department given the weapons around him. He's entering his third season as Clemson's starter under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and for the first time, has ample targets in the passing game with T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco set to break out as sophomores." Crawford sparked some debate on the ranking on a 247Sports show: Smoke lost his mind when I didn’t include Klubnik-Williams in top 5 of my QB/WR duo rankings … then Emily backed me up! pic.twitter.com/VzTDnB8nFr — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) May 12, 2025 Clemson will see one Crawford ranks higher right out of the gate with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Kentucky transfer Barion Brown, who scored three touchdowns (receiving/rushing/kick return) and totaled over 200 all-purpose yards versus Clemson in the 2023 Gator Bowl. "Barion Brown wasn't the only offseason addition at wideout through the transfer portal for the Tigers, but he's the fastest," said Crawford. "In fact, Brown might be the most dynamic free agent acquisition across college football this offseason considering his track speed. He figures to produce career-best numbers in Baton Rouge with Garrett Nussmeier tossing him the football. Nussmeier is a top-five pick in most early 2026 mock drafts and is being developed by offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, who already has coached one Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels." Elsewhere in 247Sports listicles, Clemson looks to have an impact in the middle of the D-line with Amare Adams, who ranks fourth among true freshmen getting hype out of the spring. "Amare Adams is at a talent-stacked position at Clemson," Crawford writes, "but still managed to post a banner spring as an individual beside the likes of expected 2026 NFL Draft Day 1 selections Peter Woods and T.J. Parker in the trenches. First-year Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen singled out Adams early as a talent wise beyond his years and someone who "sticks out physically" given his imposing size. At 6-4, 285 pounds, Adams reportedly moves extremely well and will play in his first season."

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!