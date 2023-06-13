Clemson coaching addition named college football's most impactful hire

In January, Dabo Swinney opted to make a move at offensive coordinator, replacing longtime assistant Brandon Streeter for the 2022 Broyles Award winner (the nation's top assistant) Garrett Riley, from TCU.

"Give Swinney a ton of credit here for bucking tradition and going outside of the Clemson footprint for the nation's top assistant in college football last season," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "It takes guts after winning the ACC to fire the play-caller and Swinney made the decisive move to pass on Brandon Streeter for an opportunity at changing the Tigers' offense altogether. Riley transformed TCU's offense into one of the most productive units in the country in 2022, headlined by quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, as TCU reached the national title game before losing to Georgia.

"Riley will develop Cade Klubnik now and could potentially get the Tigers back to the top of the football world in short order."

Riley's ranking comes ahead of head coach switches for Wisconsin (to Luke Fickell), Auburn (to Hugh Freeze), Colorado (to Deion Sanders) and Louisville (to Jeff Brohm) in the Top 5.