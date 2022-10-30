CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds all over the board early
No. 5-ranked Clemson (8-0) is coming off of a bye week and an inconsistent Notre Dame (5-3) is coming off of a 41-24 win at Syracuse.

That's led to some variance in the lines released so far for the game.

VegasInsider has the game opened as Clemson being a 5.5-point favorite with a 4.5-point consensus to the Tigers currently.

They list BetMGM as having the Tigers as a 3-point favorite and Caesers Sportsbook favoring Clemson by 8.5 points.

Clemson last played at Notre Dame in 2020, a 47-40 double overtime loss with DJ Uiagalelei starting for Trevor Lawrence, who was in COVID protocol.

The Tigers have won three out of the four meetings recently, including the last one at the 2020 ACC Championship Game, 34-10.

Clemson is 5-3 against the spread this season, compared to a 4-4 mark for the Fighting Irish.

Kickoff is set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast on NBC this Saturday.

