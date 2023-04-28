Clemson NFL Draft notes

– Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft in 21 consecutive years, trailing only the 1951-74 NFL Drafts — a span of 24 years — for the longest streak in school history. – Clemson has produced at least one first-round pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. – Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are the only five schools with at least one first-round pick in at least nine of the last 11 drafts. – The 2023 NFL Draft is the eighth in which Clemson has produced multiple first-round picks, joining the 1979, 1982, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 first rounds. In all but one of those instances (1982), all of the selections came from one side of the ball. – Clemson has had multiple players selected in the first round in four of the last five — and six of the last nine — drafts. – Clemson produced multiple first-round picks on defense for the fourth time in school history, joining the 2015 (DE Vic Beasley and LB Stephone Anthony), 2019 (DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Christian Wilkins and DT Dexter Lawrence) and 2020 (LB Isaiah Simmons and CB A.J. Terrell) NFL Drafts. – Dabo Swinney pushed his number of first-round picks in his head coaching tenure to 17, the second-most of any active coach. – With consecutive selections of Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee with the No. 28 and No. 29 picks, respectively, Clemson produced back-to-back first-round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history. – Murphy and Bresee became the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back in any round all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da’Quan Bowers in 2011. NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF MYLES MURPHY: – Murphy became the 72nd player in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure to be drafted into the NFL, including the 16th first-round pick of Swinney’s tenure. – Murphy became Clemson’s 37th first-round pick in NFL Draft history. – Murphy became the sixth Clemson defensive lineman selected in the first round since 2015, joining DE Vic Beasley (No. 8 in 2015), DE Shaq Lawson (No. 19 in 2016), DE Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 in 2019), DT Christian Wilkins (No. 13 in 2019) and DE Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 in 2019). – Murphy’s selection marked the seventh time in the last nine years that a defensive player was Clemson’s first selection in a draft. The two exceptions in that nine-year span came in 2017 (WR Mike Williams at No. 7) and 2021 (QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1). – Murphy became the Bengals’ sixth all-time selection from Clemson, joining TE Jim Riggs (1987), DT Donald Broomfield (1999), DT Brandon Thompson (2012), WR Tee Higgins (2020) and OL Jackson Carman (2021). – Murphy became the highest-selected Clemson player in Bengals history, surpassing Tee Higgins’ selection with the No. 33 overall pick in 2020. – Murphy became Clemson’s third No. 28 overall pick in history, joining Steelers TE Bennie Cunningham (1976) and Broncos DE Trevor Pryce (1997), both of whom went on to become multi-time Super Bowl champions. NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF BRYAN BRESEE: – Bresee became the 73rd player in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure to be drafted into the NFL, including the 17th first-round pick of Swinney’s tenure. – Bresee became Clemson’s 38th first-round pick in NFL Draft history. – Bresee became the seventh Clemson defensive lineman selected in the first round since 2015, joining DE Vic Beasley (No. 8 in 2015), DE Shaq Lawson (No. 19 in 2016), DE Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 in 2019), DT Christian Wilkins (No. 13 in 2019), DE Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 in 2019) and Murphy (one pick earlier). – Bresee became the fifth Clemson player selected by the Saints all-time, joining RB Cliff Austin (1983), DT Tony Stephens (1988), WR Gary Cooper (1990) and LB Stephone Anthony (2015). – Bresee became the highest-selected Clemson player in Saints history, surpassing Stephone Anthony’s selection with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020. – Bresee became Clemson’s first No. 29 overall selection in school history.