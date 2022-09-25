Clemson-NC State Vegas odds

TigerNet Staff by

The odds look awfully familiar this week when NC State comes to town for a top-10 showdown.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite according to the VegasInsider consensus currently.

The Tigers closed as a 7.5-point favorite before the 51-45 double OT win at Wake Forest over the weekend in Winston-Salem.

Despite the 4-0 start, the Tigers have not covered a spread since the opener.

NC State snapped a Clemson winning run from 2012-19 last year with a 27-21 double OT win in Raleigh.

Clemson owns the nation's longest home winning streak (36 games) and haven't lost to NC State at home since 2002.

The Wolfpack own wins at East Carolina (21-20) and at home over Charleston Southern (55-3), Texas Tech (27-14) and UConn (41-10).