CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack currently.
Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack currently.

Clemson-NC State Vegas odds
by - 2022 Sep 25, Sun 11:57

The odds look awfully familiar this week when NC State comes to town for a top-10 showdown.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite according to the VegasInsider consensus currently.

The Tigers closed as a 7.5-point favorite before the 51-45 double OT win at Wake Forest over the weekend in Winston-Salem.

Despite the 4-0 start, the Tigers have not covered a spread since the opener.

NC State snapped a Clemson winning run from 2012-19 last year with a 27-21 double OT win in Raleigh.

Clemson owns the nation's longest home winning streak (36 games) and haven't lost to NC State at home since 2002.

The Wolfpack own wins at East Carolina (21-20) and at home over Charleston Southern (55-3), Texas Tech (27-14) and UConn (41-10).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson moves into Playoff tier on ESPN rankings after thriller win
Clemson moves into Playoff tier on ESPN rankings after thriller win
Clemson-NC State Vegas odds
Clemson-NC State Vegas odds
Coaches Poll sets stage for top-10 matchup between Clemson, NC State
Coaches Poll sets stage for top-10 matchup between Clemson, NC State
ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest