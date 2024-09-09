Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced

Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, September 21

NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced

Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14.

Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2