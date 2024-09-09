CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson returns to Death Valley for a noon kickoff versus NC State on Sept. 21.
Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
by - 2024 Sep 9 12:02

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 4, September 20-21.

Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, September 21

NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced

Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14.

Saturday, September 21

Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 TigerNet News®
spacer What?
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: What?
 mrn65
spacer Re: What?
 hoppercats2
spacer Re: What?
 bulabugs6
spacer NOON...you gotta be friggin' kidding me!!!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer I love noon games!
 RickyC78
spacer Re: I love noon games!
 KeoweeTiger76
spacer Whats the problem??***
 Row86
spacer The traffic jam? Who was the brain trust that decided the end of August was a
 CM Shack®
spacer as if there were any doubt.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 Pig®
spacer Both fans watching the syracuse-stanford game on espn @730 will enjoy***
 clemson80tiger
spacer That is on Friday***
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Both fans watching the syracuse-stanford game on espn @730 will enjoy***
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Re: Both fans watching the syracuse-stanford game on espn @730 will enjoy***
 JD404
spacer Re: Both fans watching the syracuse-stanford game on espn @730 will enjoy***
 bulabugs6
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 Pharm8438®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 dbyanks1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
 bulabugs6
spacer Thanks, NC State!
 grover173
spacer Re: Thanks, NC State!
 JohnstoneD626
spacer Re: But that's NOT EVEN the worst of it........
 86Orange
spacer Noon games arent ideal to most fans - certainly
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Noon games arent ideal to most fans - certainly
 Saltlife17
spacer Yall know the drill
 Tigergirlga®
spacer Recruits raved about Death Valley last Saturday
 tiger4x4
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
