|
Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 4, September 20-21.
Friday, September 20 Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced Saturday, September 21 NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14. Saturday, September 21 Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 Mark the time for our return to Death Valley.
Kickoff time announced:
🏈: Clemson vs. NC State
📆: Saturday, Sept. 21
📍: Death Valley
⏰: Noon ET
📺: ABC
🎟️: https://t.co/TEtZTsa7iG pic.twitter.com/6QI9llrgkx
Friday, September 20
Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, September 21
NC State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon ET on ACC Network
Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Youngstown State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network – previously announced
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU
TCU at SMU, 5 p.m. ET on The CW – previously announced
Michigan State at Boston College, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 3 games this Saturday, September 14.
Saturday, September 21
Georgia Tech at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
Cal at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
Mark the time for our return to Death Valley.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now