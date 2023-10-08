Clemson moves up one ESPN ranking, drops in another

The Tigers are up to No. 11 with the SP+ (17.3 rating), jumping three spots ($).

Clemson is judged as having the No. 7 defense, No. 26 offense and the No. 107 special teams group. The No. 11 ranking is the best in the ACC, out-pacing Florida State (15th; 16.3 rating).

The Top 5 there is Michigan (25.7 rating), Georgia (24.2), Texas (22.6), Ohio State (22.5) and Oregon (22.2).

Early November home opponent Notre Dame is 12th (17), while Oct. 21 road foe Miami is 17th (14.9).

Clemson fell a spot to 18th with the ESPN-based Football Power Index. That is third-best from the ACC behind Florida State (10th) and North Carolina (16th), with Miami a lone spot behind after dropping four places (19th).

The FPI Top 5 is Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

Traditional polls, such as the Coaches and AP, will come out later Sunday afternoon, but Clemson isn't expected to rejoin them.

The SP+ rates the ACC as the fourth-best conference in college football on average, ahead of the Big Ten and trailing the SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12.