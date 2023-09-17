Clemson moves up in ESPN FPI, remains out of another ranking ahead of hosting Top 3 FSU

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved up in one ESPN analytical ranking but remained out of the Top 25 in another spot for the national outlet. Dabo Swinney's Tigers climbed back to No. 17 overall -- jumping three spots -- in ESPN's Football Power Index. Clemson (14.9 FPI rating) hosts the AP No. 3 Florida State for a noon matchup in Death Valley on Saturday (noon), and the Seminoles (19.8) took a tumble five spots to No. 10 with the FPI. The Tigers saw their FPI projected wins total go from just below 7.0 before the weekend to 7.5 with the weekend's events, including a 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic. The Seminoles struggled to a 31-29 win at BC on Saturday. ESPN rates Florida State with the No. 13 offense, No. 22 defense and No. 13 special teams group efficiency-wise. Clemson's figures are all over the board, with a No. 77-rated offense, No. 2 defense and No. 126 special teams group. Some of that inconsistency may be why the Tigers remained out of ESPN's power rankings Top 25 for a second-straight week. FSU is No. 3 in that ranking. "A win is a win, but the truth is the Seminoles are lucky to have left Boston College with a victory. Boston College outplayed Florida State for wide stretches -- controlling the ball and the clock on offense, while quarterback Thomas Castellanos gave the FSU defense fits. Though Florida State built a 31-10 lead in the third quarter, two costly fumbles -- including a scoop and score, kept the Eagles in the game until the final minute. BC ended up outgaining Florida State 457 to 340 in yards in the 31-29 loss. The Seminoles dropped a spot in the power rankings. There will be plenty for the Seminoles to clean up before a huge ACC showdown next week at Clemson," said ESPN's Andrea Adelson. Florida State enters the week as the third-most popular pick for ESPN panelists with the College Football Playoff (12/15), following Georgia (15/15) and Michigan (14/15).

