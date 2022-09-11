Clemson moves up ESPN power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

A topsy-turvy week in college football benefited all teams that could keep a zero in the loss column.

Clemson is in that group at 2-0 and moved up four spots in ESPN's power rankings this week to No. 8 overall.

"Well, the quarterback controversy figures to last at least one more week," ESPN's David Hale said. "DJ Uiagalelei completed 21 of 27 throws for 231 yards -- his second-most since the start of last season -- while backup Cade Klubnik was just 1-of-4 in the Tigers' 35-12 win over Furman. It's hard to say how many of Week 1's concerns were answered, given the FCS opponent, but at least through the first half, the Tigers offense looked sharp enough to offer some encouragement moving forward."

Georgia tops the ranking, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Miami is the next-best from the ACC at No. 10, with NC State (15), Wake Forest (19) and Florida State (23) also in the top-25.

The 35-12 win over FCS-foe Furman was not enough to convince any more of their Playoff projectors that Clemson is a CFP team at the moment, with a lone vote out of 14 polled still.

The top-4 in votes are Georgia (14), Alabama (14), Ohio State (14) and Southern Cal (9).