Clemson moves into 247Sports post-spring top 10

247Sports updated its 2023 preseason rankings and Clemson entered the top 10. The Tigers bumped up a spot from No. 11 to No. 10. "Clemson gets a slight bump in our preseason rankings due to the hire of Garrett Riley," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "No longer the likely preseason favorite to win the ACC given the personnel returning for another squad in the league, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers try to turn back the naysayers who question the roster's holes on defense following heavy NFL departures. Quarterback Cade Klubnik comes off his first career start and is tasked with being the face of the program alongside running back Will Shipley. Are you buying stock in Clemson as a preseason title contender or has the respect level simmered a bit on Swinney's program?" Georgia continues to top the list, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Florida State. The Seminoles also slotted up one spot. "Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Seminoles were one of the nation's hottest teams exiting the season and got great news with quarterback Jordan Travis along with top defender Jared Verse announced their respective returns. That gives Florida State a pair of All-American candidates on both sides of the football, not to mention impressive talent elsewhere in the skill spots. The Seminoles may be one of the nation's most hyped teams in 2023 and are in the No. 5 slot exiting spring according to 247Sports," Crawford said. Also in the 2023 scheduled opponents category, Notre Dame is No. 11, North Carolina is No. 21 and South Carolina is No. 25.

