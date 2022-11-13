CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers are a 19-point favorite over Miami according to Circa Sports.

Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Clemson returned to being a heavier favorite with this week's Vegas odds.

Circa Sports has the 9-1 Tigers as 19-point favorites hosting Miami, which evened their season record to 5-5 at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 in conference play on the road this year with wins at Virginia Tech (20-14), Virginia (14-12 in 4 OT) and Georgia Tech (35-14).

Clemson stretched its nation-leading home winning streak to 39 games with a 31-16 win over Louisville, improving to 7-0 and looking to complete a perfect regular-season ACC slate on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

Clemson has won the last three in the series, with the Tigers pulling away to a 42-17 win in 2020 last.

