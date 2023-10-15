|
Clemson-Miami gametime, TV network set
Clemson's trip to Miami was set as an 8 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on ACC Network this Saturday.
The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC) lost a second game in a row, 41-31, at North Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers (4-2, 2-2) are coming off of a 17-12 win over Wake Forest the previous weekend and then an open date this past week.
Clemson hasn't played at Miami in the regular season since 2015, a 58-0 win.
The rest of the ACC slate:
Saturday, Oct. 21
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon ET on ACC Network
Pitt at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network
Duke at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Clemson at Miami, 8 p.m. ET on ACCN
