Clemson Media Poll: Tigers hang on, Alabama drops out of top-10

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The second iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings has been released and so have the Clemson Media Poll rankings. Each week we poll 24 Clemson media members, including writers, radio hosts, bloggers, and podcasters to get the pulse on how those closest to the Tigers assess the lay of the land. The polls close before the College Football Playoff rankings are released and then we compare them to see where we differ from the playoff committee:

Action on the Field:

Clemson laid an egg in South Bend. Their first offensive drive lost yards and ended with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Trailing 7-0, the Tigers’ next drive went 37 yards before ending in a turnover on downs. They never showed much life after that. The defense wasn’t awful, but couldn’t stop the Notre Dame running attack even when they knew it was coming. Notre Dame ran the ball 47 times and only passed it 17 times. You don’t need to be balanced when you’re a much more physical team. Clemson was bullied.

The listless offense once again looked for a spark from backup QB Cade Klubnik. Instead of being a steadying force like he was against Syracuse, he threw an interception on his first pass. Notre Dame turned it into a touchdown three plays later. DJ Uiagalelei came back in for the next drive and after a few good passes and a few favorable calls, left a throw to Joe Ngata woefully short (possibly a miscommunication). It was intercepted and returned for a touchdown making the score 28-0. At that point, the rout was on.

Clemson lost 35-14. While their Playoff hopes aren’t dead, realistic hopes that they could beat Georgia, Ohio State, or Michigan once there may be dead. After an 8-0 start elevated expectations, the focus returns to winning the ACC.

The Tigers weren’t the only big brand to lose on the road this weekend. Alabama went to LSU to face the surging Bayou Bengals and suffered their second loss of the year. Unlike Clemson, who clinched the Atlantic Division by virtue of a Syracuse loss just before their own game kicked off, Alabama is all but eliminated in the SEC West. Brian Kelly’s gutsy decision to go for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime paid off as QB Jayden Daniels connected on the game-winner.

Of course, the biggest game of the weekend was No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. Georgia took control early, entered halftime up 24-6, and then sat on the ball and played conservatively in what become a boring 27-13 win that was not as close as the score indicates. After a few less-than-dominant performances throughout the year, the Bulldogs looked as unstoppable as they did in their opener against Oregon. They should be the prohibitive National Championship favorites at this point.

In other action, Ohio State had a relatively unimpressive 21-7 win over the now 1-8 Northwestern Wildcats. UNC edged Virginia 31-28 in a back-and-forth affair that the Tar Heels took over in the second half. Wake Forest lost for the second consecutive week, this time losing to NC State, in a game where Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman threw 3 interceptions. TCU took care of Texas Tech 34-24 and USC fought off a Cal comeback to win 41-35.

Clemson Media Poll vs. College Football Playoff Committee

Clemson tumbled to #10 in both the Clemson Media poll and the CFP rankings. While dropping six spots isn’t great, it is still much better than the AP which put Clemson all the way down at #12. Both the Clemson media and the CFP rankings have Tennessee as the top ranked one-loss team. The Vols have wins over LSU and Alabama so that seems fitting. Oregon’s week 1 loss to Georgia is looking more and more forgivable as the Bulldogs look more and more impressive. As a result, Oregon jumped two spots up to #6. The Georgia Bulldogs got 100% of the first-place votes in the Clemson Media poll!

LSU, who just topped Alabama in overtime, is the top ranked 2-loss team at #7 in both the Clemson Media poll and the CFP poll. They are above one-loss Clemson, USC, UCLA, Alabama, and Ole Miss (who they beat), and North Carolina.

The big discrepancy between the Clemson Media poll and the CFP rankings is with UCLA and Alabama. Clemson media put UCLA at #9 and Alabama at #11 (not displayed). The CFP rankings put Alabama ahead of Clemson at #9 and have UCLA all the way at #12. Alabama’s best wins are Texas and Mississippi State. They have two losses which came against Tennessee and LSU. UCLA’s only loss came at Oregon and their two best wins are against Washington and Utah.

So, tell us in the comments, who did it better, Clemson media or the CFP committee? Who deserves to higher, UCLA or Alabama? And what do you think about Clemson coming in at #10?