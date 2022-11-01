Clemson Media Poll: Playoff committee gets it right on Tennessee, Clemson

The College Football Playoff rankings are here and so are the brand-new Clemson Media Poll rankings. Each week we poll 25 Clemson media members including writers, radio hosts, bloggers, and podcasters to get the pulse on how those closest to the Tigers assess the lay of the land. The polls close before the College Football Playoff rankings are released and then we compare them to see what we would have done differently from the playoff committee.

Below are the Clemson Media Poll rankings with the Playoff rankings noted in the details:

1. Tennessee (8-0)

Best: #1 (52% of voters); Worst: #3

College Football Playoff Ranking: #1

The AP Poll wasn’t bold enough to put Tennessee, which has the best Strength of Record in the country, at #1. Clemson media voters overwhelmingly voted for the Volunteers #1 and a day later the Playoff Committee followed suit. The Vols’ quarterback, Hendon Hooker, has averaged 292 passing yards per game and has a 21-1 TD-to-INT ratio. The F+ advanced stats rankings have their defense ranked #29, not spectacular, but good enough when the offense is as explosive as Tennessee’s. They are 8.5-point underdogs at Georgia this weekend but deserve their #1 ranking for what they’ve accomplished so far.

2. Georgia (8-0)

Best: #1 (22% of voters); Worst: #3

College Football Playoff Ranking: #3

The Bulldogs are the defending champions and #1 in the AP Poll, but Clemson media ranked them #2 and the Playoff Committee ranked them #3. Their win against Oregon was incredibly impressive, but Florida is their next-best win. If they beat Tennessee at home, they’ll likely jump to #1 in every poll, but if they lose, they’ll be all but doomed in the SEC East race. Furthermore, their best remaining opponents after Tennessee are Mississippi State and Kentucky, not exactly resume builders for a desperate divisional runner-up. It is a colossal matchup this weekend vs. the Vols.

3. Ohio State (8-0)

Best: #1 (26% of voters); Worst: #4 (Jonathan Smith, SB Nation)

College Football Playoff Ranking: #2

Ohio State obviously has a great quarterback in CJ Stroud and a dangerous wide receiver corps, but what has impressed me the most is their defensive turnaround. Ohio State stole defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State and he has done yeoman’s work in Columbus.

Penn State and Notre Dame are the Buckeyes' two best wins and they trailed both at halftime. In both cases, it was their defense that shined. If their offense reaches its full potential, it could be incredible. Clemson will have a common opponent with Ohio State after the Tigers play Notre Dame this weekend. That will make for some interesting comparisons next week.

4. Clemson (8-0)

Best: #3 (Matt Goldin, SB Nation); Worst: #5

College Football Playoff Ranking: #4

While Clemson doesn’t have a marquee win like Tennessee’s win over Alabama or Georgia’s win over Oregon, they have three victories over teams currently ranked in the Playoff rankings. That’s why Clemson media and the Playoff committee jumped them over Michigan to #4.

I was a bit more hesitant and kept the Tigers at #5 for two primary reasons. Firstly, their resume took a hit this weekend when both Wake Forest and Syracuse lost handily. Secondly, the analytics hate Clemson. F+ ranks Clemson just #14 with the offense ranked at #31 and the defense at #13. Clemson’s offense hasn’t been explosive and it is hard to win at the highest level when you need long, plodding drives. Clemson looked dominant against NC State, but it needed every second to beat Wake Forest and Syracuse. Their performance at Notre Dame this weekend will go a long way to forming perceptions of just how good they are.

5. Michigan (8-0)

Best: #3; Worst: #7 (Nick Tully, Clemson Pawcast)

College Football Playoff Ranking: #5

The Michigan Wolverines are hanging their hat on a blowout win over Penn State and don’t have another ranked opponent upcoming until they end their season with Illinois and Ohio State. F+ advanced stats rank their offense #11 and their defense #5, so while their resume is a little thin, they’ve performed extremely well against the opponents they’ve faced.

6. TCU (8-0)

Best: #5; Worst: #8 (Jarrett Lucero, Clemson Pawcast)

College Football Playoff Ranking: #7

Clemson media believes TCU deserves to be ranked above Alabama, while the AP and Playoff Committee do not. TCU has wins against Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. That may not be as flashy as Penn State or Oregon, but the sum of all those wins should be worth more.

7. Alabama (7-1)

Best: #5 (Nick Tully, Clemson Pawcast); Worst: #8

College Football Playoff Ranking: #6

Clemson media put Alabama down a slot at #7 compared to the AP and committee ranking them at #6. It is a little vexing that the committee penalized Michigan for having a weak resume despite impressive play, but it didn’t do the same to Alabama. Alabama has no wins against teams currently ranked in the Playoff rankings.

8. Oregon (7-1)

Best: #7 (Matthew Johnson, Nachos & Analysis); Worst: #10

College Football Playoff Ranking: #8

The Ducks started their season and the Coach Dan Lanning era off with an ugly 49-3 loss to Georgia in Atlanta. Since then, they’ve won seven straight, including a win over UCLA. No one-loss champion has ever missed the Playoff and I doubt Oregon will be the first. There will be a minimum of three head-to-head matchups between the teams ranked above them and the toughest part of Oregon’s schedule is their three-game finish against Washington, Utah, and Oregon State. I’d bet on them dropping another game. If not, I’d expect them to make the playoff.

9. USC (7-1)

Best: #7 (John Chancey, Rubbing the Rock); Worst: #14 (Nick Tully, Clemson Pawcast)

College Football Playoff Ranking: #9

I am not high on what the Trojans have accomplished this season and feel their #9 ranking from both Clemson media and the committee is too high. I ranked them #11. Their best win was a 17-14 nailbiter over the Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon and they lost in a shootout to Utah. There’s no doubt that Coach Lincoln Riley has led a remarkable turnaround, but to go from 4-8 to a playoff team may be unrealistic, even in the era of mass player transfers.

10. UCLA (7-1)

Best: #8 (Brian Lewis, SB Nation); Worst: #14

College Football Playoff Ranking: #12

UCLA has already played Utah and Oregon and came away with a split. The only team with a winning record remaining on their schedule is USC, who they get at home. They played an extremely soft non-conference schedule and should not be rewarded with a ranking above Oregon (who beat them) as one voter granted them, but they could have a win-and-your-in opportunity if they get to rematch the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship and get redemption. Oddly, the Playoff committee ranked them outside the top 10 and put them behind 2-loss LSU.