Clemson makes return to final AP Poll

That final ranking is No. 20 after a wild 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson (9-4) entered the postseason No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll but the first team out of the Top 25 for both the AP and Coaches polls.

The Tigers had been out of the AP Poll since dropping from the Week 3 edition after the 1-1 start.

It is the lowest final ranking for Clemson since 2011 (No. 22). That 2011 season began Clemson's stretch of a Top 25 finish each year to this most recent campaign.

Final AP Top 25

1. Michigan (61 1st votes)

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

T-6. Oregon

T-6. Florida State

8. Missouri

9. Ole Miss

10. Ohio State

11. Arizona

12. LSU

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Tennessee

18. Kansas State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. NC State

22. SMU

23. Kansas

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.