|
Clemson makes return to final AP Poll
Clemson's five-game winning streak to finish the season earned a Top 20 final ranking from the Associated Press.
That final ranking is No. 20 after a wild 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Clemson (9-4) entered the postseason No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll but the first team out of the Top 25 for both the AP and Coaches polls. The Tigers had been out of the AP Poll since dropping from the Week 3 edition after the 1-1 start. It is the lowest final ranking for Clemson since 2011 (No. 22). That 2011 season began Clemson's stretch of a Top 25 finish each year to this most recent campaign. Final AP Top 25 1. Michigan (61 1st votes) 2. Washington 3. Texas 4. Georgia 5. Alabama T-6. Oregon T-6. Florida State 8. Missouri 9. Ole Miss 10. Ohio State 11. Arizona 12. LSU 13. Penn State 14. Notre Dame 15. Oklahoma 16. Oklahoma State 17. Tennessee 18. Kansas State 19. Louisville 20. Clemson 21. NC State 22. SMU 23. Kansas 24. Iowa 25. Liberty OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.
That final ranking is No. 20 after a wild 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.
Clemson (9-4) entered the postseason No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll but the first team out of the Top 25 for both the AP and Coaches polls.
The Tigers had been out of the AP Poll since dropping from the Week 3 edition after the 1-1 start.
It is the lowest final ranking for Clemson since 2011 (No. 22). That 2011 season began Clemson's stretch of a Top 25 finish each year to this most recent campaign.
Final AP Top 25
1. Michigan (61 1st votes)
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
T-6. Oregon
T-6. Florida State
8. Missouri
9. Ole Miss
10. Ohio State
11. Arizona
12. LSU
13. Penn State
14. Notre Dame
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Tennessee
18. Kansas State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. NC State
22. SMU
23. Kansas
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now