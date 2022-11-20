Clemson makes jump in AP Poll

Clemson moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press top-25 after a 40-10 win over Miami and some upsets this week.

The Tigers are No. 7, jumping two-loss Alabama (8) and Tennessee (9) within the top-10.

Clemson owns a win over now-No. 16 Florida State and is set to face No. 18 UNC next week in the ACC Championship.

Outside of Tennessee losing, three more top-5 teams were trailing for a significant portion of the games this weekend with Ohio State (43-30 winner at Maryland), Michigan (19-17 winner over Illinois) and TCU (29-28 winner at Baylor).

AP Poll - 11/20

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Alabama

9. Tennessee

10. Oregon

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Kansas State

16. Florida State

17. UCLA

18. UNC

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Cincinnati

22. Oregon State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. UCF

Others receiving votes:

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1