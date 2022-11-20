|
Clemson makes jump in AP Poll
|Sunday, November 20, 2022, 1:48 PM-
Clemson moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press top-25 after a 40-10 win over Miami and some upsets this week.
The Tigers are No. 7, jumping two-loss Alabama (8) and Tennessee (9) within the top-10.
Clemson owns a win over now-No. 16 Florida State and is set to face No. 18 UNC next week in the ACC Championship.
Outside of Tennessee losing, three more top-5 teams were trailing for a significant portion of the games this weekend with Ohio State (43-30 winner at Maryland), Michigan (19-17 winner over Illinois) and TCU (29-28 winner at Baylor).
AP Poll - 11/20
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. USC
6. LSU
7. Clemson
8. Alabama
9. Tennessee
10. Oregon
11. Penn State
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Kansas State
16. Florida State
17. UCLA
18. UNC
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Cincinnati
22. Oregon State
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Texas
25. UCF
Others receiving votes:
UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1