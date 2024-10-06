|
Clemson makes Coaches Poll move after chaotic college football weekend
The first poll released after a chaotic weekend of college football showed just where Clemson's consistency can move it.
The Tigers jumped to No. 11 after controlling the action on the road at Florida State with a 29-13 victory. Four Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with previous No. 1 Alabama at Vandy (40-35), No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (19-14), No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M (41-10) and No. 10 Michigan at Washington (27-17). No. 8 Miami narrowly escaped defeat at Cal, 39-38, and No. 15 USC also lost at Minnesota (24-17). Clemson is No. 12 in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings, with the No. 17 offense and No. 23 defense (No. 87 special teams). The Tigers return to action at Wake Forest Saturday (noon/ESPN). The Demon Deacs are 2-3 after a win at NC State this weekend. Coaches Poll 1. Texas (44) 2. Ohio State (11) 3. Oregon 4. Georgia 5. Penn State 6. Miami 7. Alabama 8. Ole Miss 9. Tennessee 10. LSU 11. Clemson 12. Notre Dame 13. Iowa State 14. Texas A&M 15. BYU 16. Oklahoma 17. Utah 18. Missouri 19. Kansas State 20. Indiana 21. Michigan 22. Boise State 23. Illinois 24. Pitt 25. SMU Schools Dropped Out No. 15 USC; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 UNLV; Others Receiving Votes USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1;
The Tigers jumped to No. 11 after controlling the action on the road at Florida State with a 29-13 victory.
Four Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with previous No. 1 Alabama at Vandy (40-35), No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (19-14), No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M (41-10) and No. 10 Michigan at Washington (27-17). No. 8 Miami narrowly escaped defeat at Cal, 39-38, and No. 15 USC also lost at Minnesota (24-17).
Clemson is No. 12 in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings, with the No. 17 offense and No. 23 defense (No. 87 special teams).
The Tigers return to action at Wake Forest Saturday (noon/ESPN). The Demon Deacs are 2-3 after a win at NC State this weekend.
Coaches Poll
1. Texas (44)
2. Ohio State (11)
3. Oregon
4. Georgia
5. Penn State
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Ole Miss
9. Tennessee
10. LSU
11. Clemson
12. Notre Dame
13. Iowa State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Oklahoma
17. Utah
18. Missouri
19. Kansas State
20. Indiana
21. Michigan
22. Boise State
23. Illinois
24. Pitt
25. SMU
Schools Dropped Out
No. 15 USC; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 UNLV;
Others Receiving Votes
USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1;
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now