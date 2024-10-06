CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson moved up three spots to No. 11 with the Coaches Poll.
Clemson makes Coaches Poll move after chaotic college football weekend
2024 Oct 6

The first poll released after a chaotic weekend of college football showed just where Clemson's consistency can move it.

The Tigers jumped to No. 11 after controlling the action on the road at Florida State with a 29-13 victory.

Four Top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with previous No. 1 Alabama at Vandy (40-35), No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (19-14), No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M (41-10) and No. 10 Michigan at Washington (27-17). No. 8 Miami narrowly escaped defeat at Cal, 39-38, and No. 15 USC also lost at Minnesota (24-17).

Clemson is No. 12 in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings, with the No. 17 offense and No. 23 defense (No. 87 special teams).

The Tigers return to action at Wake Forest Saturday (noon/ESPN). The Demon Deacs are 2-3 after a win at NC State this weekend.

Coaches Poll

1. Texas (44)

2. Ohio State (11)

3. Oregon

4. Georgia

5. Penn State

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Ole Miss

9. Tennessee

10. LSU

11. Clemson

12. Notre Dame

13. Iowa State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Oklahoma

17. Utah

18. Missouri

19. Kansas State

20. Indiana

21. Michigan

22. Boise State

23. Illinois

24. Pitt

25. SMU

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 USC; No. 22 Louisville; No. 23 UNLV;

Others Receiving Votes

USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1;

