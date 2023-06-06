Clemson makes 247Sports national title contender list, improves Blue-Chip Ratio

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports released its annual Blue-Chip Ratio list of teams that are national title contenders and Clemson's numbers have improved year-to-year. Clemson ranks fifth in the BCR (72%), which is up nine percent and two places overall from last year. Alabama again leads the list and upped its already gaudy figure by one percent (90%), followed by Ohio State (85), Georgia (77) and Texas A&M (73). Clemson won the first of two national titles under Dabo Swinney in 2016 with a 52% BCR. It was at 61% in 2018. No other team from the ACC meets the title-contender threshold for this year, including a common Top 10 preseason Florida State. "Florida State will be the most interesting case to look at this year. Including transfers pushes FSU’s BCR from 38% to 41%," said 247Sports' Bud Elliott. "Yet the Seminoles have top-10 odds in Vegas to win the title. Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman, UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske, South Carolina defensive end Gilber Edmond, and Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II are all additions from this year and almost all will be expected to start...FSU projects as a very good team. It doesn’t have a lot of identifiable weaknesses and QB Jordan Travis is even getting some Heisman Trophy love. "But does it have enough top-end talent? It’s potentially a bit of a very good vs. great argument...As someone who graduated from Florida State and still covers the program closely, I have no doubt that the Seminoles have NFL talent. Do they have seven players who will be first-round picks in the next two drafts? Put another way, will quality transfers players the Seminoles added be difference-makers in playoff games? Perhaps we will get the chance to see, as FSU projects to be a favorite in 10 of 12 games. The portal is still in its infancy and is quite fun to follow." November home opponent Notre Dame is 10th on the list (65).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest