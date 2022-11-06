Clemson-Louisville Vegas odds released

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is about a touchdown favorite looking for a bounceback in ACC action at home this Saturday.

The No. 12 Tigers (8-1) opened as an 8-point favorite over Louisville according to Circa Sports on Sunday.

Louisville has won five of its last six games after a 1-2 start and is even in conference play now (3-3).

The Tigers have already clinched the Atlantic Division with a 6-0 ACC run so far and can officially take the division outright with a victory in the 3:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.

Clemson is coming off its first loss of the season, 35-14, at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won all seven meetings between the schools since Louisville joined the conference, but last year's game in Louisville was one of the closer calls, as a late goal-line stand preserved a 30-24 Clemson win.