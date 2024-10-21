Clemson-Louisville gametime announcement delayed

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that they will use a six-day flex to determine the kickoff times and networks for all six games in ACC play scheduled for Week 10 on Saturday, November 2. The game times and networks will be made on a six-day selection following the conclusion of the games in Week 9. Saturday, November 2 Louisville at Clemson Stanford at NC State North Carolina at Florida State Virginia Tech at Syracuse Pitt at SMU Duke at Miami