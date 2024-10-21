CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson hosts Louisville on Nov. 2 after this week's open date. We will know the gametime after this weekend's games.
Clemson hosts Louisville on Nov. 2 after this week's open date. We will know the gametime after this weekend's games.

Clemson-Louisville gametime announcement delayed
by - 2024 Oct 21 11:16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that they will use a six-day flex to determine the kickoff times and networks for all six games in ACC play scheduled for Week 10 on Saturday, November 2. The game times and networks will be made on a six-day selection following the conclusion of the games in Week 9.

Saturday, November 2

Louisville at Clemson

Stanford at NC State

North Carolina at Florida State

Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Pitt at SMU

Duke at Miami

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Jameis Winston blasts Browns fans cheering Watson's injury
Jameis Winston blasts Browns fans cheering Watson's injury
Lebron James calls out Browns fans for cheering Deshaun Watson's injury
Lebron James calls out Browns fans for cheering Deshaun Watson's injury
Clemson-Louisville gametime announcement delayed
Clemson-Louisville gametime announcement delayed
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts