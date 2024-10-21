|
Clemson-Louisville gametime announcement delayed
2024 Oct 21 11:16-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN have announced that they will use a six-day flex to determine the kickoff times and networks for all six games in ACC play scheduled for Week 10 on Saturday, November 2. The game times and networks will be made on a six-day selection following the conclusion of the games in Week 9.
Saturday, November 2 Louisville at Clemson Stanford at NC State North Carolina at Florida State Virginia Tech at Syracuse Pitt at SMU Duke at Miami
Saturday, November 2
Louisville at Clemson
Stanford at NC State
North Carolina at Florida State
Virginia Tech at Syracuse
Pitt at SMU
Duke at Miami
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football