Clemson-Louisville depth charts

The No. 12-ranked Tigers (8-1) look to bounce back this weekend back at home versus Louisville.

The Cardinals (6-3) have won five of their last six games after a 1-2 start. They took it to the wire last season against Clemson, with the Tigers making a goal-line stand in the final minute.

Clemson has won each meeting since Louisville joined league play in 2014, however.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN and Clemson is a 7-point favorite.

Of note, Beaux Collins was announced as out this week (shoulder) and Brannon Spector and EJ Williams are listed as co-starters in his place.

See how the teams compare on the depth charts below: