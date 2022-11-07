CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has won each meeting against Louisville since they joined ACC play in 2014. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Clemson has won each meeting against Louisville since they joined ACC play in 2014. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

Clemson-Louisville depth charts
by - Monday, November 7, 2022, 8:34 PM

The No. 12-ranked Tigers (8-1) look to bounce back this weekend back at home versus Louisville.

The Cardinals (6-3) have won five of their last six games after a 1-2 start. They took it to the wire last season against Clemson, with the Tigers making a goal-line stand in the final minute.

Clemson has won each meeting since Louisville joined league play in 2014, however.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN and Clemson is a 7-point favorite.

Of note, Beaux Collins was announced as out this week (shoulder) and Brannon Spector and EJ Williams are listed as co-starters in his place.

See how the teams compare on the depth charts below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN analyst says Clemson has to make QB change, program at "little of a crossroads"
ESPN analyst says Clemson has to make QB change, program at "little of a crossroads"
TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
WATCH: Clemson players react to loss to Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson players react to loss to Notre Dame
Clemson-Louisville depth charts
Clemson-Louisville depth charts
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest