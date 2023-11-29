Clemson lineman enters transfer portal

The fourth-year player saw over 350 snaps this season, making five starts.

"It was a blessing to be able to attend and graduate from Clemson University," Mayes said in his announcement. "I learned so much and met so many great people throughout my journey. I am thankful for my coaches, trainers, staff, teammates and fans who have watched me and supported me these past four years.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Mayes entered 2023 having played 569 offensive snaps over 23 career games (four starts).

At the time of his signing, Mayes ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina.

Mayes is a second Tiger to announce a transfer portal entry, joining quarterback Hunter Helms.