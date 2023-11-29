CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Mitchell Mayes will play his final season elsewhere.
Mitchell Mayes will play his final season elsewhere.

Clemson lineman Mitchell Mayes enters transfer portal
by - 2023 Nov 29 14:46

Reserve Clemson offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes announced he is entering the transfer portal.

The fourth-year player saw over 350 snaps this season, making five starts.

"It was a blessing to be able to attend and graduate from Clemson University," Mayes said in his announcement. "I learned so much and met so many great people throughout my journey. I am thankful for my coaches, trainers, staff, teammates and fans who have watched me and supported me these past four years.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Mayes entered 2023 having played 569 offensive snaps over 23 career games (four starts).

At the time of his signing, Mayes ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina.

Mayes is a second Tiger to announce a transfer portal entry, joining quarterback Hunter Helms.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson lineman enters transfer portal
Clemson lineman enters transfer portal
Former Tiger back in the portal
Former Tiger back in the portal
ESPN draft analyst ranks Clemson duo 1-2 at position
ESPN draft analyst ranks Clemson duo 1-2 at position
Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer
Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts