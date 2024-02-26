Clemson lineman ranked Top 10 among college football offensive tackles

Clemson lineman Blake Miller ranked Top 10 among college football offensive tackles

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson returns all but one starter on the offensive line this season, and in that group, one is ranked in the Top 10 coming back nationally at his position. Pro Football Focus has offensive tackle Blake Miller as the No. 6 returning player at the position. "The rising junior Miller is one of the most experienced tackles on this list. He was Clemson’s starting right tackle in each of his first two seasons, and his 1,952 snaps since then are the second most of any offensive tackle in college football," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "In 2022, he paced all true freshmen tackles with a 76.8 run-blocking grade. His 71.4 run-blocking grade this past season led all ACC tackles. He needs to improve as a pass protector, earning just a 62.5 career pass-blocking grade on true pass sets." Blake Miller has some work to do as a pass-protector, but there’s no doubt he’s a dominant run-blocker.



Led all true freshman tackles in 2022 in RB grade and paced all ACC zones this year.



4th most valuable returning P5 tackle since 2022.



(RT #78)pic.twitter.com/Ue2IzOTQSf — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) February 25, 2024 He was the first Clemson non-specialist to start every game of the season in both his freshman and sophomore years since Clelin Ferrell from 2016-17 after Ferrell redshirted in 2015. He is one of six players on record in Clemson history (Mitch Hyatt, Jay Guillermo, Dalton Freeman, Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd) with multiple 950-snap seasons and joins Hyatt one of only two Clemson offensive tackles on record back to 1986 to record multiple seasons with 950-plus snaps from scrimmage. Miller earned multiple All-ACC honors over the two seasons and first-team freshman All-America and ACC offensive rookie of the year (College Football Network) in 2022.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now