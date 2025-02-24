sports_football
According to PFF, Blake Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons.
According to PFF, Blake Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons.

Clemson lineman Blake Miller ranked as Top 10 returner at position
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Blake Miller is back for his final season as a Tiger, and he is once again expected to be among the nation's top offensive tackles.

Miller makes a return appearance in PFF's Top 10 returning offensive tackles at No. 7 overall.

"Miller entered last season as our No. 6 tackle in America and stays around that spot a year later," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "He’s been a true ironman for the Tigers as he’s started every game at right tackle since his true freshman season. His 2,804 snaps since 2022 are the second most of any tackle in America.

"Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. He’s as reliable as they come and should be one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Clemson history when he heads to the NFL."

Miller was a first-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP last season, also garnering first-team All-ACC honors from Phil Steele, who included him among his All-America honorable mentions as well. He played 944 snaps from scrimmage, second-most on the team.

Clemson is scheduled to face one on the PFF list with No. 9-ranked Duke OT Brian Parker II, and could face No. 2 on the list, with Miami's Francis Mauigoa, if the Hurricanes and Tigers both make a postseason matchup.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson basketball update: Tigers going into final stretch, ACC strength woes
Clemson basketball update: Tigers going into final stretch, ACC strength woes
Clemson vaults up AP Top 25
Clemson vaults up AP Top 25
Clemson moves up in latest Top 25 rankings
Clemson moves up in latest Top 25 rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts