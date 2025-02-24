Clemson lineman Blake Miller ranked as Top 10 returner at position

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Blake Miller is back for his final season as a Tiger, and he is once again expected to be among the nation's top offensive tackles. Miller makes a return appearance in PFF's Top 10 returning offensive tackles at No. 7 overall. "Miller entered last season as our No. 6 tackle in America and stays around that spot a year later," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "He’s been a true ironman for the Tigers as he’s started every game at right tackle since his true freshman season. His 2,804 snaps since 2022 are the second most of any tackle in America. "Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. He’s as reliable as they come and should be one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Clemson history when he heads to the NFL." Not a big play or anything, but love Mafah’s patience to allow for the hole to develop. And Blake Miller being a road grader clearing the way. pic.twitter.com/WZS07guUQL — DOC (@DearOldClemson) October 10, 2024 Attack the week like @BlakeMillerOT 😤 pic.twitter.com/iyBWVH3Ti8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 3, 2022 Miller was a first-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and the AP last season, also garnering first-team All-ACC honors from Phil Steele, who included him among his All-America honorable mentions as well. He played 944 snaps from scrimmage, second-most on the team. Clemson is scheduled to face one on the PFF list with No. 9-ranked Duke OT Brian Parker II, and could face No. 2 on the list, with Miami's Francis Mauigoa, if the Hurricanes and Tigers both make a postseason matchup.

