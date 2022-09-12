Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal

Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen enters transfer portal

Junior Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

He had not made an appearance on any depth chart to this point in the season and played five snaps, with his two 2022 tackles coming on Saturday against Furman.

Allen logged only 36 defensive snaps over the last two seasons-plus with 11 total tackles.

He was rated as high as a top-150 prospect overall out of Fort Valley, Georgia (ESPN).

