Clemson linebacker named national award quarterfinalist

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter has been named among 16 quarterfinalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy. This year’s presentation of Lott IMPACT® Trophy will be the 20th in the award’s history. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Semi-finalists will be chosen in late November and four finalists in December. The four finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 10, 2023, in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event. The 2023 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists include seven defensive linemen, six linebackers, and four defensive backs. The 2023 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists: Caden Bullock, DB, USC Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Howard Cross III, DL, Notre Dame Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State Jonah Elliss, DL, Utah Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, DB Alabama Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma Jared Verse, DE, Florida State The 20th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy Award Presentation will be held December 10th at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. To purchase tickets for the event, click here or for more information on The Lott Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org About the Lott IMPACT Trophy: Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to recognize both athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.8 million to numerous charities and scholarships. The 20th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy Award Presentation will be held December 10th. For more information on The Lott Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org

