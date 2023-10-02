CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Collin Sadler was among a number of positive grades pass-blocking.
Clemson line group honored as best of the week by PFF
Clemson's offensive line was honored as the national offensive line of the week by Pro Football Focus.

"Mitchell Mayes allowed a sack and four hurries for Clemson at right guard, but the rest of the starting offensive line allowed just two other pressures in a dominant performance up front," said PFF.

The Tigers have had to replace starting right guard Walker Parks early in the season (ankle), and Mayes (53), Trent Howard (28) and Harris Sewell (9) all saw time there at guard on Saturday.

PFF's grades as of Monday morning have Blake Miller leading the offensive group in overall grades (76.3; 79.4 pass blocking), and with just pass-blocking, Collin Sadler (88.4), Will Putnam (86), Marcus Tate (83.3) and Tristan Leigh (82.5) all topped the 80-marker.

