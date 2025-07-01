Clemson leads nation with eight All-American selections on Athlon

Athlon Sports released its preseason All-American and All-ACC selections, and they are filled with Tigers. A nation-leading eight picks are Clemson players with Athlon's four All-American teams, led by first-teamers in T.J. Parker and Peter Woods on the D-line. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Second-team, Clemson's offense is represented by fellow NFL draft first-round projections Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams.

On the third team, more Tiger offensive reps make it with sophomore WR Bryant Wesco and senior right tackle Blake Miller, and junior cornerback Avieon Terrell is there on defense. Linebacker Wade Woodaz rounds out the picks on the fourth team.

For the All-ACC selections, that eight-man group of Klubnik, Williams, Wesco, Miller, Parker, Woods, Woodaz and Terrell are all on the first team.

The next two Tigers picked are on the second-team defense with Sammy Brown and Khalil Barnes and then placekicker with Nolan Hauser.

True freshman running back Gideon Davidson and sixth-year offensive guard Walker Parks are on the third team, as well as transfer DE Will Heldt and veteran DT DeMonte Capehart on defense. Wide receiver T.J. Moore wraps up the selections on the fourth team offense.

Alabama (seven), Texas (seven), Penn State (seven), and Georgia (six) are the teams along with Clemson to have 6+ reps on the All-American teams.

Athlon Clemson All-American picks

First team: DE TJ Parker, DL Peter Woods

Second team: QB Cade Klubnik, WR Antonio Williams

Third team: WR Bryant Wesco, RT Blake Miller, CB Avieon Terrell

Fourth team: LB Wade Woodaz

