Clemson LB Wade Woodaz ranked among nation's best by PFF

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

PFF ranked the best linebackers in the nation Monday, where one Tiger defender didn't crack the Top 10 but didn't go without an honorable mention. As the only honorable mention by the outlet, Wade Woodaz checked in essentially as PFF's No. 11 returning linebacker: Woodaz spent his freshman season at safety for the Tigers before playing the past two years at linebacker. That’s mainly due to his versatility in coverage, as he forced five incompletions last season and has picked off three passes since 2023. The rising senior is also a weapon as a blitzer, tallying 22 pressures last year — a top-20 mark in the Power Four.

Clemson faces one defender on the list right out of the gate with LSU's Whit Weeks.

"Weeks was a constant in opposing backfields as a sophomore. His 21 tackles for loss or no gain were the fourth most among all linebackers in the nation, while his 25 pressures were a top-15 mark. Weeks’ ability to click and close is as good as anyone in college football," said PFF's Max Chadwick.

Not named was rising sophomore Sammy Brown, who was ranked as the No. 35 player in college football by College Sports Network.

"The Clemson Tigers have had a string of elite linebackers in recent years, and after his performances as a true freshman for Dabo Swinney’s team a year ago, Sammy Brown is set to earn his place among the best in the country," CSN said. "He was named the CSN Freshman Linebacker of the Year and tallied 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2024, more than any other Clemson linebacker. He should be even better in 2025."

