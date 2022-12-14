Clemson LB releases heartfelt statement after turning pro

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson releases heartfelt statement after turning pro

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

Simpson was already sitting out the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury, but the Tigers' starting linebacker had not formally announced his pro decision until today.

The talented linebacker released the following statement on social media:

First and foremost I would like to thank God for the opportunity to live out my dream. God has always shined his light on me, and I am forever grateful.

To my parents, family, and friends I truly appreciate the continuation of your love, encouragement, and support.

To my coaches, and everyone at Clemson University I would like to thank you all for believing in me, and for your support in pursuing my dream of becoming a Clemson University student-athlete. While dedicating countless hours to the Clemson football program I earned my bachelor's degree in under three years, became a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, and an All-ACC Academic Team member with the support of you all.

Thank you.

To my teammates, I thank you for putting in the hard work with me for these last three seasons. We have a lot of memories and laughs that I will always cherish. Finishing with 2 ACC Championships is truly special! I would not have wanted to do this with any other brothers than you guys! Keep being great!

To my Clemson Tiger Nation, you all are the best! You all have shown me love and embraced me since day one of being a Clemson Tiger. THANK YOU! GO TIGERS!!!

I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Trenton Simpson - 22