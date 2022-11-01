Clemson LB named semifinalist for national award

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson named semifinalist for Butkus Award
by - 2022 Nov 1, Tue 16:28

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has been named as one of 15 semifinalists for the collegiate Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

The collegiate semifinalists come from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC) and the FBS independents. There are three repeat semifinalists from a season ago. Eight different states are represented among the 15 high school finalists, including four players from Florida.

Simpson leads Clemson with 50 tackles, tallying two pass breakups as well in 422 total snaps.

The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.

The 2022 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will again feature namesake Dick Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.

Following are all the semifinalist selections:

2022 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists

• Jack Campbell, Iowa

SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Dayian Henley, Washington State

Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

• DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

• Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

DeAndre Square, Kentucky

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

• Denotes repeat selection

