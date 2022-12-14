Clemson LB formally declares for NFL draft

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson formally declares for NFL draft

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson told ESPN on Wednesday that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Simpson was already sitting out the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury, but the Tigers' starting linebacker had not formally announced his pro decision.

Simpson is set to graduate this month and he told ESPN that that's a great way to go out.

"It's amazing," Simpson told ESPN. "It's definitely a dream come true. Me and my family all talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what's best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity."

Per ESPN, an NFL scout told them that Simpson projects as a likely first-round pick, describing him as "physical, aggressive and instinctive."

He was a Butkus Award semifinalist, ranking second on the team with 77 tackles (4 TFL) and 2.5 sacks in 12 games with three pass breakups and nine QB pressures this season.

Simpson entered 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 827 snaps over 25 games (15 starts).

"Clemson has been truly special," Simpson told ESPN. "The thing that makes Clemson so special is the people."

Before Clemson: Played for Michael Palmieri at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, where he helped his team to a 10-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps … started his high school career as a running back, playing both running back and linebacker in 2019 … led the Mallard Creek defense with 20 sacks … had 44 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated … for his career, recorded 97 carries for 799 yards and seven touchdowns with 8.2-yard average per carry … won the Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year from NCPreps.com in 2019 … at the time of his signing, ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … Rivals.com rated him as the No. 26 overall player, the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … ESPN.com ranked him No. 107 overall, the 11th-best linebacker and fourth-best player in North Carolina … listed as the top player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … selected to Under Armour All-America Game … originally committed to Auburn … committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019 and signed with the Tigers four days later … recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Brent Venables.

Personal: Born June 14, 2001 … wore No. 22 in high school … enrolled at Clemson in January 2020 … sports communication major … son of Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy D. Simpson, who served 17 overseas tours from 1994-21 in his decorated career with the U.S. Army Rangers … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2020-21).