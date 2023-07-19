Clemson LB enters transfer portal after dismissal

Redshirt freshman linebacker TJ Dudley has entered the transfer portal after being dismissed earlier this summer for a violation of team rules, per multiple sources.

Dudley redshirted last season after appearing in four games, totaling 16 defensive snaps and two tackles.

A former four-star rated prospect, Dudley was a three-time All-State selection. He was the CCC defensive player of the year at Montgomery Catholic Prep.

He totaled 381 tackles (59 for loss) with 10.5 sacks, seven interceptions and seven pass breakups over his high school career.

Dudley also played with 2022 Clemson signee Kylon Griffin in high school.