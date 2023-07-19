Clemson LB enters transfer portal after dismissal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former four-star linebacker TJ Dudley has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Clemson LB TJ Dudley enters transfer portal after dismissal
by - 2023 Jul 19, Wed 16:08

Story was edited with new information at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman linebacker TJ Dudley has entered the transfer portal after being dismissed earlier this summer for a violation of team rules, per multiple sources.

Dudley redshirted last season after appearing in four games, totaling 16 defensive snaps and two tackles.

A former four-star rated prospect, Dudley was a three-time All-State selection. He was the CCC defensive player of the year at Montgomery Catholic Prep.

He totaled 381 tackles (59 for loss) with 10.5 sacks, seven interceptions and seven pass breakups over his high school career.

Dudley also played with 2022 Clemson signee Kylon Griffin in high school.

Subject (Replies: 55) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Sammy Brown effect?...
 GSCtiger®
spacer He skeerd.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: He skeerd.***
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya!***
 gotigers37®
spacer such a weird thing to say to a teenager because he left
 16and18
spacer Re: such a weird thing to say to a teenager because he left
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya!***
 M3
spacer Not surprising … best of luck to TJ Dudley
 RememberTheDanny
spacer "He Was Dismissed Earlier This Summer"
 HillRockTiger®
spacer Tweener Safety or DE if depth is a concern!
 HillRockTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 Jcantrell86®
spacer We were already thin there. He would’ve played.
 flyslyw
spacer Re: We were already thin there. He would’ve played.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: We were already thin there. He would’ve played.
 CU51996
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 DownhillDefender®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 CUAg98
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 domino dave
spacer CONGARTS DUD YULE ALWAYS BE A TIGER!!
 Obed®
spacer lol***
 tigrrfan
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 LeonTrotsky
spacer portal usage: believe it when I see it***
 partsunknown
spacer Re: portal usage: believe it when I see it***
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: portal usage: believe it when I see it***
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Northwestern?*
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 partsunknown
spacer WHY NOW? I can understand in December, but now?
 svaughan
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 JPF16®
spacer Which essentially means he is giving up a year of football since
 ctigers90
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 BHall
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 TahoeTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 Cuse
spacer He wasn't unhappy or
 RickyC78
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 UnclePete
spacer Re: He was kicked off the team; what did you expect?
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: He was kicked off the team; what did you expect?
 Cuse
spacer Re: He was kicked off the team; what did you expect?
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: He was kicked off the team; what did you expect?***
 tgemas
spacer Re: He was kicked off the team; what did you expect?
 tiger kid®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 tgemas
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Clemson LB enters transfer portal
 kctigs81®
