Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter ranked #7 ACC player of 2023

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter as he is ranked the #7 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enters the top 10 of our 2023 Top 25 players at number 7 after a fantastic season. In 2022 Trotter was the only "Power 5" linebacker to post a grade of above 80 in both pass rush and coverage. HE posted 92.0 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and racked up 6.5 sacks. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive lineman Tyler Davis and ACC Digital Network host Wes Bryant tell you all about this dynamic linebacker in Death Valley.

