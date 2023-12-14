Clemson LB earns ESPN first-team All-America honor

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. earns ESPN first-team All-America honor

TigerNet Staff by

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was honored by ESPN as a first-team All-American for his season in Clemson's 2023 linebacker corps. "Each of Trotter's past two seasons have been ultra productive, and now he's off to the NFL after leading Clemson in total tackles (88), tackles for loss (15) and sacks (5.5) in 2023," ESPN said. "One of three finalists for the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation, the 6-foot, 230-pound Trotter is more than just a tackling machine. He broke up six passes and also had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown." Trotter was a Butkus Award finalist, joining Isaiah Simmons (2019), Tre Lamar (2018), Dorian O’Daniel (2017), Keith Adams (2000) and Levon Kirkland (1990) in that tier for Clemson. Trotter was also honored for All-America by Sports Illustrated and Action Network (first team) and AFCA, AP, Sporting News, USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports and PFF (second team). Trotter's 85.7 PFF grade tied for the team lead among Clemson starters, as a standout against the run (80.7 grade), in the pass rush (80.5) and in coverage (80.1). He is the first Clemson ESPN All-American since Travis Etienne as an all-purpose standout in 2020. After the NFL draft declaration earlier this month, Trotter will not play in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 29/noon/ESPN). Trotter finished his Clemson career credited with 202 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) in 1,413 snaps over 39 career games (26 starts) from 2021-23

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now