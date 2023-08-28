Clemson LB ranked #9 ACC player of 2023

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson LB Barrett Carter ranked #9 ACC player of 2023

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 28, Mon 08:17

Check out highlights and interviews about Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter as he is ranked the #9 ACC player of 2023, according to the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: A freak athlete and relentless competitor, are just some of the ways Clemson's head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Cade Klubnik, and offensive lineman Will Putnam described linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter is widely considered one of the best linebackers in the country. In 2022, he led all FBS linebackers with seven combined forced incompletions and interceptions. Along with his excellent coverage abilities, he also had 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

