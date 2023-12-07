Clemson LB announces NFL decision

Clemson LB Barrett Carter announces NFL decision

Barrett Carter says he has some unfinished business. Carter announced on Thursday that he will be returning for his senior season. "After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I've decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to," Carter said on social media. "Therefore I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!" Carter is the Tigers’ top linebacker prospect and second overall according to Pro Football Focus, as the No. 63 prospect on its big board and the No. 2 Clemson draft prospect overall. He ranked second only to Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the Tigers in tackles (59), adding nine for loss and three sacks with five QB hurries and two pass breakups. Carter graded significantly worse this year (65.4) than his first run as a starter last year (81.4), per PFF, with struggles in particular with tackling (48.4 grade). He was named second-team All-ACC as a junior. More from Carter: "Being a Clemson Tiger has been the greatest gift God has given me. Having the opportunity to play for this program for the past 3 years has been a privilege, and I am so grateful to everyone that's been a part of my journey. I am reminded everyday just how much I've grown, not only as a player, but as a man and it's thanks to you. "To Clemson - Thank you to the best fans in the world. Getting to play for you all in Death Valley has been an unforgettable experience. Your constant and unwavering support is why I got to work everyday. I've met so many of you throughout the years and I'll never forget your dedication to this program. "To my coaches, trainers and staff - Thank you for taking care of me. Every time I step into that facility, I feel at home. The amount of time and effort you all pour into us 24/7 means so much. To Coach Swinney and Coach Wes - what you all have done for me on and off the field will never be forgotten. "To my brothers - I love you guys. Going to work with you everyday has been the best part of this. I see how much we each sacrifice and how much we put out onto that field for each other. That's a bond that comes once in a lifetime. I got y'all for life and I know you got me. "To my family - Thank you to my mom, dad and sister for your unconditional love and support throughout everything - and I mean everything. You guys are my rock and foundation. I know no matter what happens in life, you all are there for the ride." View this post on Instagram A post shared by barrett carter (@bcszn) Only three FBS players posted 19+ TFLs, defended 10+ passes, forced multiple fumbles and collected multiple interceptions across the 2022-23 seasons.



UNC's Cedric Gray

Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Clemson's Barrett Carter



The forecast for @bcsznn now extends into 2024. https://t.co/eOWGvbudaA — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 7, 2023

