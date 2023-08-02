Clemson lands in two ESPN 'Position U' Top 10s, drops out at WR

ESPN did its annual 'Position U' look at college football for what each school is known for position by position, and there were some updates to Clemson's status in some areas. DeAndre Hopkins and Tee Higgins are two of the top receivers in the NFL, but that was not enough to keep Clemson in the Top 10 nationally at receiver. "Our adjusted scoring system for 2023 has the Irish checking in at No. 10, narrowly nudging Clemson from the top 10. The Tigers enjoyed a tremendous run at wide receiver in the 2010s, but the past few seasons have been ugly, and this position might be one of the biggest keys to a potential return to the College Football Playoff for the Tigers in 2023," said ESPN's David Hale. Clemson's best ranking comes on the defensive line at No. 4 overall. Also on the defensive side, the Tigers are represented at linebacker, at No. 8 overall, and with an arrow only pointing up. "The real mover next year, however, might be Clemson, which returns two All-America candidates in Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., both of whom could find their way into the first round of next year's draft," said Hale. By position, the top 'U' teams are Oklahoma at quarterback, Alabama at running back, Southern Cal at wide receiver, Miami at tight end, Alabama at offensive and defensive line, Georgia at linebacker, LSU at defensive back, Florida State at kicker and Texas A&M at punter.

