Clemson lands five in ranking of college football's top players

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson's returning production will be a key storyline for preseason predictions, and that means the Tigers will land several in top player rankings for the 2025 season. College Sports Network has five Clemson Tigers in its Top 100 returning players ranking for the season, with them all placing 56th and above. Peter Woods, who was already tabbed this week as an emerging star this season by 247Sports, lands at No. 10 overall. "Name a better duo than elite defensive tackles and the Clemson Tigers…I’ll wait," College Sports Network's outlook said. "Peter Woods is the latest monster on the ACC frontrunner’s defensive front, and he’s back to terrorize the college football world in 2025. The 6-3, 315-pound behemoth was a top-10 prospect coming out of high school, and he entered his junior season as a top-10 player in college football. "After being named the CSN Freshman Interior Defender of the Year in 2023, Woods continued to elevate his game last fall, logging nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Combining an impressive first step with devastating play strength and a motor as hot as the surface of the sun, the Clemson defensive tackle is as adept at getting after the passer as he is stopping the run." Woods is joined in the Top 25, at No. 25, by D-line teammate T.J. Parker. "No returning edge players tallied more tackles for loss (19.5) than Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker in 2024, who also tallied the ninth-most sacks in the nation as a dominant force on a historically elite unit," said the site. "He was the only player in college football to rank in the top 10 for tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles. He’s fast, agile, and physical, and downright frightening to face if you’re an offensive lineman." The next Tiger on the list is also on the defensive side with No. 35, rising sophomore LB Sammy Brown. "The Clemson Tigers have had a string of elite linebackers in recent years, and after his performances as a true freshman for Dabo Swinney’s team a year ago, Sammy Brown is set to earn his place among the best in the country," CSN said. "He was named the CSN Freshman Linebacker of the Year and tallied 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 2024, more than any other Clemson linebacker. He should be even better in 2025." Clemson LB Barrett Carter spoke at length about teammate Sammy Brown. I personally have never heard a player talk about a teammate the way he did.



“Sammy is three years younger than me and I learned so much from him. He’s fast, physical, extremely smart [biology major] and… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 26, 2025 Probably a little lower than some lists will have him, Cade Klubnik is the lone Tiger offensive player to make it, at No. 50: Cade Klubnik’s return to the Clemson Tigers and Garrett Riley’s offense is huge for the program’s chances of returning to the College Football Playoff. At times, the fourth-year quarterback looked like one of the best in the nation, leading all returning passers with 36 touchdowns (17 more than in 2023 with just 32 more passing attempts) while finishing in the top 10 with 3,639 passing yards. He also showcased the ability to take a game by the horns on the ground, doubling his career rushing yards and touchdowns in one season. However, his EPA was lower than that of many returning quarterbacks, and there were games last fall (notably Georgia, Louisville, and South Carolina) that demonstrated he’s yet to realize his full potential. The latest No. 8 jersey rounds out the group with Avieon Terrell at No. 56 overall: A high-level producer who tallied 12 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Clemson Tigers in 2024, Terrell is a game-changer in every facet of the game, showcasing astonishing coverage capability while having the athleticism and physicality to impact the ground game. The same outlet projects Clemson to win the ACC for a No. 3 overall seed but fall in the Orange Bowl versus Georgia by three (24-21). "Georgia will come out hot after their first-round win over Michigan. Clemson will do their best to take down the Bulldogs, but the overall athletic difference between the two rosters will result in a tight Georgia victory," said CSN.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!