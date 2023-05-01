Clemson kicker enters the transfer portal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Liam Boyd was one of two competitors for the starting kicking job, but instead he is now in the transfer portal.
Clemson kicker Liam Boyd enters the transfer portal
by - 2023 May 1, Mon 15:21

One of two competitors for the Clemson starting kicking job has made a decision to leave the program.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Liam Boyd reportedly entered the transfer portal late Sunday and he formally announced it on Monday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he and Robert Gunn III were in contention for the starting role after Boyd hit a 51-yard field goal in the spring game.

"I am forever grateful to Coach Swinney and Coach Spiers for giving me the opportunity to play for Clemson. I want to thank the Clemson football coaches, staff and my teammates for supporting me on my journey. After a lot of thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," said Boyd.

He was a soccer player who gave football a try following the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time at IMG Academy in 2021.

"Liam was a guy that we almost offered out of high school. It was when we offered Robert. We had it down to three or four guys, and Liam was in that group," Swinney said earlier this spring. "He didn't have a lot of experience. He was a soccer player and had never played until Covid. Soccer got canceled, and he wanted to go play, so he ended up kicking for his football team. Then we went down and did like a post-grad year at IMG. He decided he wanted to come walk on, so he walked on a year ago in January and went through the season. Honestly, he wasn't very competitive last fall. I think he was just kind of getting himself going. He's had a great spring, and he and Robert have separated."

Clemson is currently two scholarships over the NCAA limit and Gunn is one of the specialists on scholarship already, along with punters Jack Smith and Aidan Swanson.

