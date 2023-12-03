|
Clemson-Kentucky Gator Bowl Vegas odds
Clemson opened as a touchdown favorite (-7 on FanDuel) on the Kentucky Wildcats for the upcoming Gator Bowl matchup later this month.
Both Kentucky (7-5) and Clemson (8-4) wrapped their regular seasons with rivalry wins, as the Wildcats upset a previously one-loss Louisville team on the road, 38-31, and the Tigers kept South Carolina bowl-less with a 16-7 win in Columbia. The ESPN broadcast is set for noon on December 29 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kentucky features a former NC State QB starter with Devin Leary, who went 1-2 versus Clemson. Cade Klubnik will make his second bowl start as Clemson's QB, after making his first start in last year's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.
Both Kentucky (7-5) and Clemson (8-4) wrapped their regular seasons with rivalry wins, as the Wildcats upset a previously one-loss Louisville team on the road, 38-31, and the Tigers kept South Carolina bowl-less with a 16-7 win in Columbia.
The ESPN broadcast is set for noon on December 29 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Kentucky features a former NC State QB starter with Devin Leary, who went 1-2 versus Clemson.
Cade Klubnik will make his second bowl start as Clemson's QB, after making his first start in last year's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now