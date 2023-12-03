CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Kentucky Gator Bowl Vegas odds

2023 Dec 3

Clemson opened as a touchdown favorite (-7 on FanDuel) on the Kentucky Wildcats for the upcoming Gator Bowl matchup later this month.

Both Kentucky (7-5) and Clemson (8-4) wrapped their regular seasons with rivalry wins, as the Wildcats upset a previously one-loss Louisville team on the road, 38-31, and the Tigers kept South Carolina bowl-less with a 16-7 win in Columbia.

The ESPN broadcast is set for noon on December 29 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kentucky features a former NC State QB starter with Devin Leary, who went 1-2 versus Clemson.

Cade Klubnik will make his second bowl start as Clemson's QB, after making his first start in last year's Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

